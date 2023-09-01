UK orders closure of over 100 schools as dangerous concrete mounts fears of collapse

A collapsed RAAC roof at a Kent primary school, UK. — Twitter @dailylocal

Parents in the UK were devastated after 104 schools were ordered to close across the country due to fears of dangerous concrete found in structures with pupils forced back into pandemic-style online learning.

As students prepared to return after the summer break, more than 100 schools and institutions received orders to partially or completely close their facilities due to concerns that the Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (RAAC) could unexpectedly collapse.

The UK government is facing criticism for announcing the orders just before the start of the autumn term, causing concern that hospitals and courtrooms could also be affected.

While unions and parents are infuriated, the schools minister claims that the decision could not have been made sooner.

What is RAAC?

RAAC is a lightweight building material used from the 1950s up to the mid-1990s but is now assessed to be at risk of collapse, Daily Mail reported.

According to Schools Minister Nick Gibb, the Department for Education (DfE) has been accumulating information about RAAC since 2022. The investigation into RAAC began in late 2018.

The issues were identified by the National Audit Office (NAO) in June, with the first cautions on the RAAC roof cracking dating back to 1995.

How do the parents feel?

In response to specific safety concerns, one parent, Shahzad Ismail said that he was "devastated" over the closure of his son's school in Bingley, West Yorkshire. 'Even the headteacher that sent that letter, you could tell from the letter how emotionally stressed out she was because it's going to widely affect a lot of children,' he told BBC News.

Another parent told MailOnline of her son's 'confusion' and 'disappointment' after they were 'informed only yesterday of the complete closure of St Andrews Junior school in Hatfield Peverel, Chelmsford, Essex, due to an unsafe roof structure.'

The parent, who did not wish to be named, said: 'The school have not made any alternative provisions to use any other building in the area, although we do not blame the school for this situation."

"They have ordered some temporary 'classrooms' in the form of portacabins, which may arrive by mid September."

'My son was supposed to be starting in his new school on Tuesday, however now we will be using Google classroom for the foreseeable future with no confirmed date of face to face teaching."

"We are extremely frustrated and our son is confused and disappointed."

Nick Gibb told GB News why school buildings were being closed so close to the start of term.



