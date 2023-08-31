11-year-old gets skin surgery after aunt's dog mauls him in Manhattan

A Pit Bull terrier can be seen in this picture looking on. — AFP/File

Local media reported Tuesday an 11-year-old boy sustained severe injuries to his head, arm and face after he came under attack by his aunt’s pet at a Chinatown apartment in Manhattan, compelling his family to seek medical assistance.

Police said that the boy mauled by the dog needed surgery on his skin after the attack that occurred just before 3pm.

The aunt’s pet pit bull mix dog attacked him and inflicted puncture wounds while his family was inside the apartment in the Smith Houses, according to a local news media report.

Identified as Joshua, was hurriedly transported to the Bellevue Hospital where he underwent surgery to repair tissue damage stemming from the attack. The dog bites were so acute that he was forced skin grafts by the medical experts.

According to the neighbours, the boy and his brother had recently moved in with his aunt. The NYPD Emergency Services Unit had to be called in order to safely remove the dog from the home.

The dog was put in a crate and taken to Animal Care Centers in NYC.

The attack comes around a week after a minor boy was attacked by a bear near Hickory Kingdom Road in Westchester County and injured as officials later killed the animal.

The 7-year-old was transported to the hospital where his condition remains unknown.

According to the local media reports, there had been a "pediatric bear attack with lacerations," as a warning read: "Bear reportedly still in the area, use caution ... scene not secure."

ABC7 reported citing sources that police killed the bear near North Castle.

Authorities have started an investigation into the fierce bear incident after the child was attacked on the property.

Officials stated that when they arrived, the bear continued to present a danger to first responders and area residents and it was euthanized by officers on the scene.

The bear was taken into the possession of the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation and took it to the Westchester County Department of Health for testing for rabies.