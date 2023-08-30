Kanye West's new wife Bianca Censori worries Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian seems to be in hot water as Kanye West is trying to mould his new wife Bianca Censori into his "perfect woman".



The 42-year-old-reality star has reportedly been keeping an eye on her ex-husband new relationship with Bianca.

Kim, who was married to Kanye for seven years, is worried for Bianca and has been able to spot similarities in the way he treated them both.

The American rapper, 45, is changing Bianca's image after he famously gave ex-wife Kim Kardashian a complete image overhaul when they began dating, according to fans.

Kim's former nanny Pam Behan shared her concerns with In Touch in 2021. She said: "Well, I don't think it's a secret that Kris [Jenner] was controlling over her kids and Kanye was controlling. I hope that [Kim] can recognise that and the next man isn't like that."



Sources have now revealed that Kim is "watching the situation with Kanye and Bianca open mouthed" and is shocked at "how reminiscent it is of how Kanye was with her."

"She says she can see Bianca being moulded into Kanye's ideal of the perfect woman," they told Closer. "She think it's worrying that Kanye did not learn his lesson and that he feels it's okay to treat people like this."



Some social media users and body language experts have recently accused Kanye of "controlling" Bianca after before and after images of the Yeezy architect went viral and showed just how dramatic her transformation has been since marrying the Flashing Lights rapper.

Bianca has fueled the rumours as she chopped off her log raven locks and now sports a short and spikey blonde hairdo. Many social networkers shared their disbelief over Bianca's transformation, with one TikTok user saying: "Aint no way that's the same person."

While another continued: "She looks completely different in the before and after pictures." A third added: "I just can't fathom these are the same people."

Kanye West's new wife Bianca's looks have also certainly provoked a reaction, as she has been rocking a number of bikinis and a variety of completely sheer jumpsuits, which recently angered Italian locals.