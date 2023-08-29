Meghan Markle wants to prove she’s ‘stressed’ with recent outing

Meghan Markle allegedly wanted to prove that she’s ‘stressed’ by wearing an anti-stress patch in public earlier this month

Meghan Markle seemingly wanted to prove that she’s ‘stressed’ by showing off an anti-stress patch on her wrist during a recent outing earlier this month, sources have claimed.

The royally estranged Duchess of Sussex was spotted with a stress patch on her wrist when she stepped out in Montecito just days after her 42nd birthday, raising quite some eyebrows.

However, OK! Magazine sources have now claimed that Meghan’s move to have the patch out in full view during her stroll was strategic.

As per the insider, Meghan “wants people to know she’s stressed so they’ll stop giving her a hard time and leave her alone.”

“She knew the stress patch would get spotted. She hoped people would give her a break. She didn’t wear it subtly,” the source added.

This recent sighting of Meghan came sans her husband Prince Harry, amid rumours of trouble in their Californian paradise; it is pertinent to mention that these reports remain unfounded and the two are now, in fact, rumoured to be eyeing a reconciliation with the Royal Family in the coming months.

OK! Magazine reported earlier this week that Prince Harry has been feeling ‘homesick’ and wants some ‘family time’ when he travels to the UK next month for a charity event.

A source was quoted saying: “Harry has made a new home in California, but he’s missing his friends in the UK. He’s especially close to his cousin Eugenie and is keen for his children to form a close bond with her young children. He wants to build a bridge with his family.”