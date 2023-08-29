Selena Gomez wheeled into surgery for broken hand after hit release 'Single Soon'

Selena Gomez reveals 'broke my hand’ in post predicting her single’ fame

Selena Gomez is removing her cast since she will be recovering soon.

In an Instagram comment on Sunday, the Single Soon singer disclosed that she recently had surgery after injuring her hand.

"Broke my hand and had surgery," Gomez wrote in response to a fan's post predicting her new song's success on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. "I don't care about selling anything. I'm just happy to make music with my friends."

Gomez didn't say anything else about how she hurt her hand, or when she had surgery or any pertinent details.

The pop sensation released her upbeat post-breakup song on August 25, and has been hinting her forthcoming third studio album.

"Since I'm not quite done with SG3, I wanted to put out a fun little song I wrote a while back that's perfect for the end of summer," Gomez wrote on social media earlier this month.

After many speculated that Single Soon was about her ex-boyfriend Abel "The Weeknd" Tesfaye, whom she dated in 2017, Gomez debunked the hypothesis in another Instagram comment.

"Couldn't be more false," she responded to a Hollywood Life post. I guess the lyrical reference to "the weekend's almost here" was just a coincidence.