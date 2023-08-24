Sam Asghari feels Britney Spears is seeking his attention with ‘divorce party’

Britney Spears is doing everything she can to leave behind her past relationship but her estranged husband Sam Asghari may not feel the same way.

The Hold Me Closer singer, 41, threw herself a party over the weekend, amid her divorce proceedings and also shared glimpses of it on her social media.

In a clip shared on Instagram, the Grammy-winning artist is seen dancing alongside a group of shirtless men while she is dressed in a green sequined dress. She also shared a video of one of the men licking her leg.

Per a source cited by Us Weekly, the aspiring actor has mixed feelings regarding the party but feels that he made the right decision with the divorce.

“Sam isn’t sure if Britney was trying to get his attention on social media by throwing a divorce party and partying with other men, but it’s none of his business,” the insider said. “It only reinforces his feelings on the split and knowing he did the right thing.”

Asghari filed for divorce last week citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split with Spears. The pair had married in an intimate ceremony in June 2022 in their Californian home after five years of dating.

The split had turned bitter as Asghari threatened to reveal his estranged wife’s secrets in a bid to get more money out of their ‘iron-clad’ prenup.

Per a report by Page Six, the exes are not on speaking terms and now are only communicating with each other through their lawyers.