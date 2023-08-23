Rare albino puma born in Nicaragua's Thomas Belt Zoo

A puma licks her month-old albino puma cub, born in captivity, at their enclosure at Thomas Belt Zoo, in Juigalpa, Nicaragua August 22, 2023. —Twitter@MaynorValenzuela

In a first in the Thomas Belt Zoo in Nicaragua, a puma has given birth to a rare albino cub, one of only four of its kind in the world.

With watchful eyes and sharp ears, the momma puma watches her one-month-old progeny, a rare snow-white cub in contrast to its species' usual colour.

The birth of the cub marks a significant milestone for Nicaragua, as it welcomes its first-ever captive-born albino puma. Astonishingly, this little creature is believed to be one of only four such individuals worldwide, as estimated by zoo veterinarian Carlos Molina.

A month-old albino puma cub, born in captivity, is seen at its enclosure at Thomas Belt Zoo, in Juigalpa, Nicaragua August 22, 2023. —Maynor Valenzuela

Despite the cub's current state of health and hearty appetite, Molina cautions that it's a critical stage and stresses the high level of care required by albino pumas, who are notably sensitive to sunlight.

In order to ensure the well-being of the cub and its two siblings the trio is sheltered in an enclosed habitat. This strategic measure prevents the mother from becoming distressed or confusing human scents with those of her newborns, which could inadvertently provoke aggressive behaviour toward them.

Additionally, the male mate is kept separately, as male pumas have a tendency to harm their offspring. The genders of the litter remain undisclosed, and the veterinarian has refrained from direct physical contact with them.

The zoo intends to reveal the cubs to the public as they approach the three-month mark. The Thomas Belt Zoo, overseen by the management, typically welcomes an annual influx of 50,000 to 60,000 visitors.

Pumas, renowned inhabitants of the Americas ranging from the heights of southern Peru's Andean region to the exuberant jungles of Central America, are highlighted by the International Union for Conservation of Nature as possessing the most extensive territorial range among land mammals in the Western Hemisphere.

However, their presence in the eastern half of North America declined after the influence of European colonisation.