King Charles making error being cruel to Prince Harry despite being ‘kind man’

King Charles may have been perturbed by Prine Harry’s explosive memoir, Spare, which revealed that many familial issues and how his wife Camilla was dubbed ‘evil,’ but he could have shown some compassion.

Royal author Tessa Dunlop assured that Charles is “actually a kind man while speaking the To Di For Daily podcast, via Express.co.uk, but acknowledged that “we all have failings.”

Dunlop said she would have preferred to have seen a more “public” act of “forgiveness” from Charles as she does not view Harry’s Spare an attempt to “bring down his dear Papa.”

According to the royal author, Harry has described him as an “inattentive” father but one who does not “undercut his son” and instead “shows sympathy.” She added, “I want him to do his best again.”

The expert opined, “I felt that [Charles, William and Kate] could have offered the hand of reconciliation and really forgiveness which is required on their part because he’s been a bit public and underhand by Harry to say the least. I would have liked to have seen that done more publicly for me personally.”

Dunlop explained that in a country “entrenched in its own history,” it is “very difficult to take on an institution, particularly if it’s one your own family belong to.”

While the expert feels Harry may not have been smart with his approach, he does not deserve to be treated with cruelty from his father nor family.

“I still feel conflicted. I feel that he did something quite brave, he did it in a slightly foolish way and I want Charles and William to recognise their larger, more important, better-funded positions and just extend that hand over the Atlantic like Jesus on water.”