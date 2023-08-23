VIDEO: Pilgrims get blown away as hurricane-grade winds, rains rock Makkah

This video shows pilgrims struggling to walk due to strong winds amid thunderstorm in Makkah, Saudi Arabia on August 22, 2023.

On Tuesday evening, strong winds with heavy rain and thunderstorms battered Saudi Arabia's holy city of Makkah, leaving pilgrims struggling to walk and garbage bins flying in the air.

The region was battered by severe weather, as locals and pilgrims in the holy mosque, Masjid Al-Haram, fled for refuge as strong winds nearly carried them away, Khaleej Times reported.



According to a warning issued by the nation's National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) on Wednesday morning, a red alert was issued in the province and some areas of the Kingdom because the unstable weather was anticipated to persist today.

Pilgrims and local mosque-goers shared videos and pictures on social media, revealing the struggles pilgrims faced as the holy city was pounded by fierce winds.

This picture shows the moment when a lightning bolt struck the Abraj Al-Bait, also known as the Clock Towers on August 22, 2023. — X/@HaramainInfo

People on the streets were seen scurrying for safety, as employees at the Grand Mosque nearly fell over trying to hold on to huge trash cans that were being blown away.

