Chris Wood's late header secures Nottingham Forest's Premier League win over Sheffield United

Nottingham Forest´s New Zealand striker #11 Chris Wood (centre right) heads home their second goal during the English Premier League football match between Nottingham Forest and Sheffield United at The City Ground in Nottingham, central England, on August 18, 2023. Forest won the game 2-1. AFP

Chris Wood's decisive header in the 89th minute led Nottingham Forest to their inaugural Premier League victory this season, securing a 2-1 win against Sheffield United on Friday.

The New Zealand striker's goal redeemed Forest after their 2-1 defeat against Arsenal in their season opener last week.

Forest had initially taken the lead early in the game with Taiwo Awoniyi's well-placed header, marking his sixth consecutive goal in league matches. United, however, swiftly responded as Gustavo Hamer, making his Blades debut, found the net with a stylish curling strike before halftime.

Wood's late contribution further compounded United's return to the top-flight following last season's promotion as Championship runners-up. The Blades had suffered a 1-0 home loss against Crystal Palace in their opening match.

Nottingham Forest, riding on the back of a four-game winning streak at the City Ground dating back to last season, exhibited tactical prowess according to Forest coach Steve Cooper. He praised his team's performance and acknowledged the room for improvement in converting opportunities into more comfortable victories.

The game, which marked the first top-flight meeting between these teams since the 1992-93 Premier League season, saw Forest swiftly take the lead within three minutes. Awoniyi's header, assisted by Serge Aurier, showcased the team's determination to seize control early on.

While both teams showcased moments of vulnerability in their defenses, Forest's victory affirmed their growing confidence at the top level. Awoniyi's consistent goal-scoring form and Wood's late-game heroics bolstered their position in the league. The win also demonstrated Forest's ability to make strategic use of their home ground advantage.

With this thrilling victory, Nottingham Forest signaled their intentions for a successful season ahead, buoyed by the momentum of consecutive home wins and the enthusiasm of their fans at the City Ground.