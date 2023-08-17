NeNe Leakes sued over alleged unpaid rent of $22,900

NeNe Leakes known for her role on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, is currently embroiled in a legal battle concerning her former clothing store, Swagg Boutique.

NeNe Leakes is being sued for a reported $22,900 in unpaid rent by the landlord of Sugarloaf Mills, a Lawrenceville shopping mall where her boutique was once located.



According to legal documents recently obtained by TMZ, the situation revolves around a lease agreement NeNe Leakes initially signed in 2017.

Later in 2021, she extended the lease for another year. The dispute arises from her alleged failure to fulfill her financial obligations when the lease ended in January 2022.

Reports suggest that the landlord attempted to resolve the matter amicably by sending a letter to Leakes in July, requesting payment for the overdue rent.

However, the alleged debt remains unresolved, prompting the landlord to take legal action.

In the lawsuit, they are seeking not only the unpaid rent but also damages to cover their attorney's fees associated with the dispute.

Swagg Boutique, which once had multiple locations in Maryland, Georgia, and Florida, faced the brunt of the pandemic's impact and was ultimately closed in 2020.

This development comes on the heels of NeNe Leakes revealing her break up with boyfriend Nyonisela Sioh just last month.

During an episode of Carlos King's Reality with the King podcast on July 24, the Bravo celebrity disclosed the temporary hiatus in her relationship.



