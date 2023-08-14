Priyanka Chopra gets ‘a bit emotional’ during her husband Nick Jonas concert: Watch

Priyanka Chopra recently got emotional as she watched her husband and singer Nick Jonas performing on stage at Yankee Stadium in New York.



A small clip was posted on TikTok from one of the fans in which the Quantico actress could be seen wiping a tear away as Nick and his brothers, Kevin and Joe started their One Night World Tour show on Saturday.

The clip went viral while fans showered their love over the couple.

In the video, the Citadel star was seen wearing black and white top with high-waist black skirt, ensconced comfortably in the VIP section along with her sister-in-law and Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner.

Earlier Nick took to Instagram and posted an adorable photo with her daughter Malti Marie, as she played with drumsticks.

He captioned it, “From sound check to the stage with my girls. Yankees night one was beyond words. Can’t wait for night two tonight.”

Meanwhile, PeeCee also shared a photo of her and Nick, calling him “a magnet” in the caption.



“MM and I are so lucky to have you. Congratulations on the start of an incredible tour. You’re all in for a huge ride! Let’s gooooo! Great job JB team the Band, the crew. The show was seamless and awe inspiring. Round 2 tonight!” she added.

