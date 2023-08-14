Argentina's primary elections close amid economic turmoil

In this photo released by Telam, Argentine Vice President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner casts her vote during primary elections at the NÂº7 Julio Ladvocat school polling station in Rio Gallegos, Argentina, on August 13, 2023.—AFP

The primary elections in Argentina concluded as polling stations closed on Sunday evening, reflecting a nation grappling with high triple-digit inflation and an ongoing cost-of-living crisis.

The ruling centre-left Peronist coalition faced the brunt of public anger as inflation surged to around 116%, leading to heightened discontent among citizens.

Considered mandatory for most adults, these primary elections serve as a vital precursor to the general election scheduled for October. The outcomes provide a preview of public sentiment and offer insights into the favoured presidential candidate, pivotal for shaping policies that impact various sectors of the country.

Argentina's crucial agricultural sector, globally recognized for exporting soy, corn, and beef, along with the fate of the peso currency and bonds, hinge on the election results. Furthermore, ongoing negotiations concerning a $44 billion debt deal with the International Monetary Fund remain sensitive to the political landscape.

The economic upheaval has left many disillusioned with the major political factions - the Peronist coalition and the conservative opposition Together for Change. This disillusionment has created an opportunity for far-right libertarian candidates, potentially leading to unexpected electoral outcomes.

Amidst the political turmoil, voters expressed frustration and a yearning for change. Adriana Alonso, a 42-year-old housewife, commented, "Inflation is taking a toll on us, and job uncertainty is preventing us from planning our lives."

As official results are anticipated, the internal conservative leadership competition and the performance of dark horse libertarian candidate Javier Milei have garnered attention. The unpredictable nature of the elections has generated curiosity and concerns, with some voters contemplating protest votes or abstaining altogether.

Significantly, the leadership race within the Together for Change coalition, featuring Buenos Aires Mayor Horacio Larreta and conservative contender Patricia Bullrich, holds substantial importance. Both candidates advocate for austerity measures and economic liberalization.

Javier Milei, a libertarian economist, emerged as a notable figure, gaining substantial support with his bold approach and unconventional policies. His proposal to dollarize the economy and eliminate the central bank has resonated with a segment of the electorate.

As the primary elections illuminate a complex political landscape, experts predict a low voter turnout and an increase in blank votes, underscoring a sense of discontent. The electoral race remains uncertain, with the political dynamics evolving rapidly. The ultimate victor, to be determined in October or potentially through a November runoff, will face critical decisions concerning foreign reserves, exports, inflation, and currency controls.

As citizens exercised their voting rights, a blend of scepticism and cautious optimism reverberated. Maria Fernanda Medina, a 47-year-old teacher, encapsulated the sentiment, acknowledging a history of economic crises and political letdowns, yet retaining a glimmer of hope for positive change.