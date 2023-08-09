You will be shocked to know what quality HR managers are looking for in job-seekers. Unsplash

Human resource managers are now placing premium stress on the often overlooked trait of agreeableness when making hiring decisions, in a marked departure from the traditional 'star system'.

A recent study published in Collective Intelligence reveals that in the face of uncertainty, agreeable individuals are proving to be valuable assets, fostering cooperation and enhancing team performance.

The study, conducted over a decade and involving 3,700 individuals across 593 teams engaged in 5,000 group tasks, has shed light on the changing dynamics of the workplace.

The study's findings challenge historical perceptions that regarded agreeableness as less relevant in task completion. Instead, it emerges that agreeableness significantly contributes to improved team performance, even outshining traits like neuroticism, which have been shown to hinder collaboration.

Randall Peterson, a co-author of the study and professor of organisational behaviour at the London School of Business, comments, "The pandemic has underscored the value of being an even-tempered, cooperative team player over an individual star."

The shift in perspective comes as businesses grapple with modern challenges, such as devising return-to-office strategies or formulating inclusive hiring criteria, where there isn't always a single correct answer.

The emphasis on agreeableness is a reflection of the evolving nature of teamwork in today's professional landscape. The competitive edge that was once sought through individual brilliance is giving way to the recognition that cooperative dynamics often lead to superior outcomes.

"Having two cooperative individuals on a team can outperform two competitive ones consistently," Peterson points out.

As workplaces evolve, so do the qualities that hold value. Employers are realising that in a world of nuanced problems, a team player who excels in collaborative efforts and constructive conversations is an invaluable asset.