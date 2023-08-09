Jim Price, former Detroit Tigers World Series Champion and beloved broadcaster, passes away at 81. pennlive.com

Former Detroit Tigers World Series Champion and revered broadcaster, Jim Price, has passed away at the age of 81.

The news of Price's demise has left both the baseball community and fans of the Detroit Tigers in mourning.

Price's significant contributions to the Detroit Tigers are undeniable. From his key role on the 1968 World Series-winning team to his iconic presence in the broadcast booth, Price's legacy has left an indelible mark on the franchise. He dedicated much of his life to the Tigers and the city of Detroit, fostering a deep sense of loyalty and admiration among fans and colleagues alike.

Throughout his career, Jim Price embodied the spirit of the Detroit Tigers. His journey with the team began as a player in 1967, and he played an essential role in the 1968 World Series victory. Price's commitment to the Tigers continued long after his playing days, as he transitioned seamlessly into broadcasting. His charming "Jim-isms" and distinct descriptions, including his famous term "yellowhammers" for curveballs, became synonymous with Tigers radio broadcasts.

Price's impact extended beyond the broadcast booth. He was not only a familiar voice to Tigers fans but also a cherished figure in the community. His ability to connect with listeners and share anecdotes from his time as a player added depth and authenticity to his broadcasts.

Jim Price's passing is a significant loss for the Detroit Tigers family. His legacy as a player, broadcaster, and ambassador for the team will continue to resonate with fans for years to come. The outpouring of tributes and condolences from across the baseball world reflects the profound impact he had on the sport and its community.