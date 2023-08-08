Trey Flowers, Super Bowl legend signs contract with Patriots

Trey Flowers during a Patriots match. — NFL/File

Patriots, one of the greatest NFL teams, has signed its legendary Trey Flowers a day after a Monday workout that the team hosted as the Super Bowl LI hero returns to New England.

According to local media and sports experts, Flowers joins Deatrich Wise, Keion White, and Sam Roberts as guys who can play both defensive end and defensive tackle, adding depth to the Patriots' defensive line.

Flowers, who was a fourth-round pick of the Patriots in 2015, is best recognised for his first four years in New England. Chris Long, a former NFL legend, gave Flowers the moniker "The Technique," and from 2016 to 2018, he was the Patriots' most productive inside pass rusher.

In 2016, the defensive lineman recorded seven sacks.

Flowers made one of the major plays in Super Bowl LI that year when, with 3:55 remaining in the Patriots' comeback victory over Atlanta, he sacked Matt Ryan.

That Super Bowl saw 2.5 sacks from Flowers while the following year, in 2017, he finished with 6.5 sacks, and in 2018, he had a 7.5-sack season. With the Patriots, Flowers won his second Super Bowl that year.

Later, in 2019, Flowers inked a five-year, $90 million contract with the Detroit Lions to play alongside Matt Patricia, the former defensive coordinator of the New England Patriots.

His injuries cut short his stay in Detroit. He made seven sacks during his one full season with the Lions in 2015, but he only appeared in seven games in 2020 and 2021, according to Mass Live.

Additionally, Flowers played for the Miami Dolphins during the 2017 season, although he only appeared in four games before being placed on injured reserve at the end of the year.

He has received regular interest from the Patriots this offseason, who welcomed him for a free-agent visit on March 16.

Trey Flowers and the team made their second visit on Monday, and it was obvious that Bill Belichick, the general manager of the New England Patriots was impressed and the team now has one more roster space available after signing Flowers.