Pastor Taiwo Odukoya of Fountain of Life Church passes away in US

Senior Pastor of Fountain of Life Church Pastor Taiwo Odukoya. — The Nation Online/File

The senior pastor of Fountain of Life Church Pastor Taiwo Odukoya passed away on Monday, according to the church's official Facebook page where they confirmed his demise.

The cleric was said to have died on Monday, August 7 in the US.

The statement issued by the church on Tuesday, said: “The fountain of Life Church Family, in total submission to the will of God Almighty announces the passing unto greater glory of our Father, Teacher, a great servant of the Most High God,

"Pastor Daniel Taiwo Odukoya, Founding Pastor of The Fountain of Life Church, who passed unto glory on the 7th of August 2023 in the USA.

“We are in total submission to you LORD!!! We thank the Lord for the gift of greater leader!!!” the statement added.

More to follow...