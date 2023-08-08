‘Fawad Alam quits Pakistan’s cricket to play in US’

Sri Lanka´s Angelo Mathews (L) speaks with Pakistan´s Fawad Alam (C) before the start of third day of the second cricket Test match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan at the Galle International Cricket Stadium in Galle on July 26, 2022. — AFP

Veteran left-handed batter Fawad Alam reportedly quit Pakistan’s cricket to explore new opportunities in the United States, Indian media reported.



As reported, Fawad, who played his last Test in Sri Lanka in 2022, has joined Chicago Kingsmen in Minor League Cricket T20 as a local player. Minor league comes under the umbrella of Major League Cricket (MLC), America's first-ever cricket league, which concluded in late July.

Fawad will play for Chicago Kingsmen which also features another Pakistani cricketer Hassan Khan. Hassan, who played in Pakistan's age-group cricket and Pakistan Super League (PSL), also left the country to explore a better career in the USA.

The left-handed unorthodox batter made his Test debut in 2009 after a brief stint in white-ball cricket following his debut in 2007. He scored a century on his Test debut to kick off possibly a glittering career. However, he was dropped from the team after just his third Test the same year.

He had to wait for more than 10 years to make a comeback to the Test side. Meanwhile, he completed his 10,000 runs in domestic cricket. In 2020, he got a chance to make a comeback against England in their backyard.

That series wasn't fruitful for the left-hander but he showed his true power in the next series in New Zealand where he scored a match-saving hundred.

In 2021, he scored three centuries against South Africa, Zimbabwe, and West Indies. Later next year, he was dropped from the playing XI following failures in three-match Test series against Australia at home and in a Test against Sri Lanka in July.

Agha Salman replaced Fawad in the second Test against Sri Lanka last year after which Fawad was once again dropped from the team.