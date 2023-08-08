How TikTok sensation Mama Tot reacts after police arrested her son's killer

Ophelia Nichols aka Mama Totl with her son, Randon Lee, who was shot and killed in Prichard.al.com

ALABAMA: Ophelia Nichols, widely known as Mama Tot on TikTok, is grappling with heartbreak as her 19-year-old son, Randon Lee, lost his life in a shocking turn of events during a drug transaction.

A 20-year-old man, identified as Reuben Gulley, stands accused of fatally shooting Lee in what police describe as a drug deal gone awry.

Lee, who had a modest reputation as a local cannabis dealer, was found shot near a gas station in Prichard, Alabama, in late June. Surveillance footage unveiled a grim sequence of events: Lee and Gulley rendezvoused at the gas station, where the alleged perpetrator entered Lee's car and fired a fatal shot.

Despite being wounded, Lee managed to drive to another gas station before succumbing to his injuries.

Gulley, a resident of Saraland, turned himself in to the Mobile County Jail, where he now faces charges of murder in connection with Lee's death. The accused had reportedly purchased drugs from Lee in the past, but this transaction took a deadly turn, leaving a grieving mother and a community shaken.

Mama Tot, with a substantial TikTok following of 8.7 million, took to the social media platform to share her sorrow, decrying the senseless violence that claimed her son's life. She expressed her anguish at the loss of both Lee and Gulley, highlighting the pain shared by both families.

As the legal proceedings unfold, Mama Tot remains focused on seeking justice for her son.