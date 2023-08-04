Woman discovered dead from gunshot in Danville, New Hampshire

Authorities on Thursday night found a woman who was killed after being shot at her residence in Danville, New Hampshire, according to the office of the state's attorney general.
According to a news release from Attorney General John Formella, police in Danville responded to a report at a residence on Back Road late Thursday night and discovered the woman deceased from what appeared to be a gunshot wound.
Her death has been deemed suspicious by authorities and the attorney general's office and the State Police Major Crimes Units are currently investigating the incident.
On Friday, at 11am, an autopsy will be performed in the Concord office of the Chief Medical Examiner, NBC reported.
The victim's identity is unknown and further information about the woman or her death was not revealed.
Rockingham County's Danville is a town with a population of roughly 4,500.
The unfortunate incident comes after two people — a woman and a man — were shot in an apparent murder-suicide on Wednesday night, in Newport Township, resulting in the death of the shooter while the woman remained hospitalised in critical condition.
More to follow...
Charges against Donald Trump include conspiracy to defraud United States, conspiracy to obstruct official proceeding
The US Navy sailors are accused of sharing sensitive information with Chinese intelligence officials in exchange for...
Negasi Zuberi was found to have constructed a makeshift dungeon in his garage, where he held the victim captive
"It will be a long term. That's what they call a 'Stalinist' term," says Navalny
Donald Trump also faces criminal charges in New York for allegedly paying hush money to an adult film star
The cases are being investigated by Special Counsel Jack Smith, whom Donald Trump called a "deranged prosecutor"