Woman discovered dead from gunshot in Danville, New Hampshire

Authorities on Thursday night found a woman who was killed after being shot at her residence in Danville, New Hampshire, according to the office of the state's attorney general.

According to a news release from Attorney General John Formella, police in Danville responded to a report at a residence on Back Road late Thursday night and discovered the woman deceased from what appeared to be a gunshot wound.

Her death has been deemed suspicious by authorities and the attorney general's office and the State Police Major Crimes Units are currently investigating the incident.

On Friday, at 11am, an autopsy will be performed in the Concord office of the Chief Medical Examiner, NBC reported.

The victim's identity is unknown and further information about the woman or her death was not revealed.

Rockingham County's Danville is a town with a population of roughly 4,500.

The unfortunate incident comes after two people — a woman and a man — were shot in an apparent murder-suicide on Wednesday night, in Newport Township, resulting in the death of the shooter while the woman remained hospitalised in critical condition.



