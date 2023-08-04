Meghan Markle makes Instagram comeback?

After a long gap, Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle is set to make Instagram comeback, leaving her ardent fans yearning for her new stunning posts.



The Duchess of Sussex has her Instagram page ready to roll out after quietly getting ready to make a comeback online, according to a new report.

Meghan is reportedly returning to the world of Instagram, with a brand new handle, and thousands of followers already awaiting her first move.



The former Suits star, who will celebrate her 42nd birthday Friday, has a handle called @meghan which already has 2,420 followers, despite the fact she has never actually posted anything.

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's mom got her own Instagram account, which features a placeholder image of pink flowers, just before she launched her now defunct Spotify podcast in August 2022, Page Six reports.

“Meghan was set to go live on Insta, but changed her mind shortly before she launched her “Archetypes” podcast, so it’s just sitting there now,” according to the same outlet.

King Charles III's younger daughter-in law Meghan has reportedly been in talks with a number of brands to work with, and is especially keen to sign with luxe jewelers Cartier whom we’re told fear any deal could annoy the royal family as she works towards the future after signing with Hollywood agency WME.



Meghan is set give big surprise to her fan as she is coming out of a period of maintaining a low profile, first with a video appearance with her husband Prince Harry. She is getting ready for a much more public comeback, with a new Instagram account.



As an actress, Meghan was a prolific poster on Instagram and had a travel and lifestyle blog called The Tig — but gave that up when she married Prince Harry. She even teased their romance on the site after they first met.

