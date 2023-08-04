Southhampton's Tino Livramento joins Newcastle United in record transfer.—Twitter@SixSmithTV

Newcastle United has successfully reached a £40 million deal with Southampton for the highly-regarded right-back, Tino Livramento, with additional add-ons included in the agreement. The news was reported by BBC Radio Solent. Livramento, aged 20, originally made the move to Southampton from Chelsea in 2021 for a fee of £5 million.

The decision for Livramento to leave Southampton comes after the club's relegation from the Premier League during the previous season. Despite his potential, the young England Under-21 defender faced a setback in playing time last season due to an unfortunate anterior cruciate ligament injury suffered in April 2022. As a result, he was limited to just two appearances in the league but managed to make a comeback as a substitute in Southampton's final two matches against Brighton and Liverpool.

Throughout the 2021-22 season, Livramento made a notable impact at Southampton, featuring in a total of 32 games, out of which 28 were in the Premier League.

Newcastle United's acquisition of Tino Livramento is a significant move as the club actively participates in the ongoing summer transfer market. Having already secured the signatures of Italy midfielder Sandro Tonali and England winger Harvey Barnes, the Tyneside club is determined to build upon its impressive top-four finish from the previous season.

Led by manager Eddie Howe, Newcastle United will kickstart their Premier League campaign on August 12th with a match at home against Aston Villa. The addition of Livramento is expected to bolster their defensive options and elevate their performance for the upcoming season.