Trump faces tough judge Tanya Chutkan in 2020 election interference case. Twitter/keithboykin

US District Court Judge Tanya Chutkan has been assigned to preside over former President Donald Trump's criminal case concerning his alleged role in the interference with the 2020 election.

Known for her tough sentencing approach, Judge Chutkan's previous rulings have already dealt blows to the ex-president, providing critical evidence for the congressional investigation.

Judge Chutkan, 61, a Jamaican-born legal expert who attended George Washington University and then law school at the University of Pennsylvania, has gained a reputation as a fierce and fair adjudicator. Her career as a public defender in Washington D.C. spanned over a decade before she was appointed to the federal trial bench in 2014 by President Barack Obama.

In 2021, Judge Tanya Chutkan delivered a landmark ruling that allowed the House January 6 select committee access to a treasure trove of White House files, revealing Trump's attempts to subvert the election results. This evidence formed the backbone of the committee's investigation and has now become crucial in the special counsel Jack Smith's indictment of Trump on four counts.

Her previous encounter with Trump's legal efforts is sure to be in focus as she prepares to preside over the newest criminal case against the former president. Judge Chutkan's reputation for handing out harsh sentences to defendants involved in the January 6 Capitol riots is likely to be a cause of concern for Trump's legal team.

Throughout her tenure, Judge Chutkan has been remarkably candid in her sentencing, stressing the gravity of violent attempts to overthrow the government and assault law enforcement officers. Her commitment to ensuring that such actions are met with certain punishment is evident in her approach to sentencing.

Despite some of her colleagues being more outspoken in their criticism of Trump's role in the riot, Judge Chutkan has delivered some of the harshest sentences to Jan. 6 defendants. Her courtroom statements have highlighted the need to prevent a recurrence of political violence, stressing that those who encouraged or participated in the attack must be held accountable.