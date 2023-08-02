Death toll rises to 43 in Brazil police raids against drug gangs

Brazil riot police. — AFP/File

The death toll in police raids against drug gangs across three states in Brazil has risen to at least 43 fatalities, according to local media on Wednesday.

At least 10 people were killed in Rio de Janeiro's most recent operation when police allegedly opened fire during a shootout in the Complexo da Penha district.

Earlier, BBC reported that 14 suspects were killed in skirmishes during a five-day police operation known as Operation Shield in the state of Sao Paulo.

Additionally, authorities in the northeastern state of Bahia report that 19 suspects have died since Friday.

Moreover, 58 people were detained as a result of the operation in So Paulo state, which began after a special forces police officer was killed on Thursday in the seaside town of Guarujá.

According to local media, police also recovered firearms and 385 kg of drugs.

Brazil's Justice Minister Flavio Dino, denounced the operation, saying it was out of proportion to the crime that was committed.

