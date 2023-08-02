Angus Cloud to be seen in three upcoming movies after his tragic death

File Footage

Angus Cloud will reportedly be seen in three upcoming movies which were completed prior to his tragic death on July 31.



The Euphoria star has reportedly finished three new movies before he was found dead at his mother’s home in Oakland, California.

The Daily Mail reported that the late actor “wrapped up” one untitled thriller movie, which is directed by Scream directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, and will release in April 2024.

It is pertinent to mention that Angus has also ended filming Freaky Tales, which is now in post-production.

Moreover, the late actor completed filming Dan Brown’s Your Lucky Day, co-starring Sterling Beaumon, Jessica Garza and Jason O’Mara.

The outlet reported that the movie will release in December while the story revolves around a hostage situation at a small convenience store over a winning lottery ticket worth $156 million.

Ryan Fleck and Anna Boden behind Freaky Tales said, “We are so shocked and saddened by the awful news. Angus brought such a unique energy and vitality to our set and his work,” via The Hollywood Reporter.

“We will remember him as a bright, patient, vibrant human being and a devoted collaborator who we felt lucky to work alongside. What a devastating loss. We didn't know him long, but we will miss him dearly,” they added.

It is also reported that the late actor was coping with severe suicidal thoughts after travelling to Ireland for his dad’s funeral last week.

Meanwhile, Euphoria co-stars Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney also paid their tributes to the late actor following the passing of their friend.