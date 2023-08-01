‘July was a movie’: Nick Jonas shares sweet photos with Malti Marie and Priyanka Chopra

Nick Jonas welcomed daughter Malti Marie with Priyanka Chopra in January 2022

American singer-actor Nick Jonas, who is known for his love for his wife Priyanka Chopra and their daughter Malti Marie, recently shared a photo dump from July on Instagram. The pictures feature some adorable moments between Nick, Priyanka, and Malti Marie.

One set of images shows the couple posing in beachwear, while another has Nick playing with his little one. The most heartwarming image is a candid family picture where Priyanka can be seen lying on the beach with Malti Marie and Nick by her side, all smiles. Nick captioned the post with the words, "July was a movie."

Nick's love for his wife is evident from his social media posts. On Priyanka's recent 41st birthday, he shared a romantic picture of the couple sitting on a yacht. Nick wrote a short and sweet caption, "I love celebrating you. Happy birthday my love," along with a heart and celebratory emoji. Designer Falguni Peacock also wished Priyanka on Nick's post.

Priyanka and Nick tied the knot in 2018, and their daughter Malti Marie was born through surrogacy in January 2022. Priyanka, who recently starred in Russo Brothers' Citadel and Love Again, will next be seen in Heads Of State, alongside John Cena and Idris Elba.