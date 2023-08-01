Emily Ratajkowski steps out in New York City as she flaunts toned abs in crop top

Emily Ratajkowski turns heads as she goes out in New York City

Emily Ratajkowski, the renowned 32-year-old model, caught the attention of onlookers during her recent outing in New York City.

The fashionable star proudly flaunted her well-toned abs as she donned a chic crop top paired with a matching mini-skirt from Reebok's collection. The sporty yet stylish ensemble highlighted Emily's sensational figure, leaving everyone in awe of her beauty and fashion sense.

Opting for both comfort and flair, Emily completed her look with white trainers and carried her belongings in an elegant shoulder bag. The model added an extra touch of elegance with large hoop earrings and a simple silver chain necklace. Shielding her eyes from the New York sun, she accessorized with a pair of sleek black sunglasses.

Beyond her fashion prowess, Emily Ratajkowski's personal life has undergone significant changes. In March 2021, she welcomed her son Sylvester, affectionately called Sly, into the world.

Co-parenting with her ex-husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, the model has embraced motherhood with immense love and dedication.

Reflecting on the transformative impact of motherhood, Emily spoke candidly in an interview with Harper's Bazaar in October 2022.

“I've never had such clear priorities in my life. Number one is Sly, and that's that,” she said. “It's made me re-evaluate what's important to me, like, what do I want to teach my son?”

In November 2022, she talked about the sacrifices mothers make to Elle UK: “You sacrifice so much of your identity when you become a mother. And I feel like my life is just beginning."