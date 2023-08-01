Prince Harry to have ‘major reset’ for Sussex brand with international tour

Prince Harry has faced quite a few hits in the past few months including his court cases that were ruled against him and the business fails he faced with wife, Meghan Markle.

However, with his upcoming work-related travel plans there is a chance the royal is looking to redeem his position with the public.

Royal commentator, Daniela Elser claimed that over the past few years the Duke of Sussex had taken the persona of ‘Sad Harry’ given how he had been detailing his woes with the Royal Family since his exit in 2020.



Elser pondered in her piece for News.com.au if Harry's travel plans could press ‘major reset’ and help Harry and Meghan redeem themselves from their PR disaster that has followed the Sussexes in the past months.

Harry will be heading to Tokyo and then will head to Singapore for his charity work. He also has Dusseldorf on his itinerary. He may also have business in Europe to attend. All this while, he will also be working on his Netflix documentary which is to be shot in Africa.

Elser noted that “This is exactly his milieu, the sort of territory where he made his name, back in the days when he was still allowed to use his HRH and the Buckingham Palace pool.”

The expert opined that the ‘beaming’ Harry working on the things that he cares about could be “the circuit breaker that he and Meghan need so badly” and remind the people how “charming, warm and joyful Harry can be.”



“We are about to see original flavour Harry return to the fore,” she surmised. “With the duke doing charity, connecting with veterans and service personnel and taking to the polo ground to swing a mallet about the place.”

