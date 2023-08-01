Naib imam, 4 others killed in Hindu-Muslim clashes in India's Haryana

Chaos is visible in this photograph taken on August 1, 2023, as clashes erupt in India's Haryana state. — Hindustan Times

At least five people, including a naib imam of a mosque, were murdered and more than 50 were injured on Tuesday after Hindu-Muslim clashes broke out in Haryana, an Indian state near the capital New Delhi, the Indian Express reported.



The imam was allegedly stabbed to death by a mob of 70 to 80 people who also burned down the Anjuman Jama Masjid a day earlier.

According to local police, some of the culprits who burned the mosque have been identified, against whom appropriate action will be taken soon.

During the incident, the accused individuals also opened fire, resulting in severe injuries to the naib imam and another person who were both hospitalised. The imam reportedly sustained stab wounds, according to the DCP. Authorities are investigating the incident and aiming to bring those responsible to justice.

The riots broke out after a religious procession, called 'Brij Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra,' passed by a Muslim-majority area in the Nuh region.

The procession, initiated by a local BJP officeholder, led to escalating tensions, after which prohibitory orders were consequently imposed in impacted areas, restricting gatherings of people, while mobile internet services have also been suspended until Wednesday.

Overall, the situation remains tense as authorities take measures to maintain control and prevent further unrest in the region. However, no fresh violence has been reported so far.