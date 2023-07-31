'Hate only among people': Sarfaraz dismisses rivalry with Rizwan

Former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed and wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan pictured during a Pakistan Super League match. — PSL/File

Former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed has ruled out any conflict with his fellow wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan, saying that they share a brotherly relationship and the "hate" on social media is only among people.

The fans often compare the Champions Trophy 2017 winning captain and wicketkeeper-batter on the basis of their performances, resulting in heated debates on social media.

However, Sarfaraz has rubbished any comparison between him and Rizwan.



"The current Pakistan team is very well united. All the players share a brotherly bond and there is no hate between us," he said.

"There is no hate between me and Rizwan. The hate is just among the people on social media. These people have nothing to do in their life; hence they come to social media and start writing unnecessary things," the wicketkeeper batter added.

Sarfaraz and Rizwan are currently the two frontline wicketkeepers of the Pakistan team. Rizwan is the first choice, whereas Sarfaraz is the backup.

However, Sarfaraz played as a first-choice wicketkeeper in the recently concluded Test series in Sri Lanka. Earlier this year, Sarfaraz made his comeback in Test cricket and scored a match-saving hundred for Pakistan against New Zealand in the second Test in Karachi.

Babar-Virat comparison

Sarfaraz believes there is no comparison between Virat Kohli and Babar Azam.

"Just leave Babar Azam. There is no comparison between him and Virat. Virat has been playing cricket for the last 14-15 years. Babar made his debut in 2015. Wait and watch Babar till he plays as much cricket as Virat; he will stand at the same stage," Sarfaraz highlighted.

"No one plays cover drive and on drive better than Babar. Just let him play and enjoy," he concluded.

