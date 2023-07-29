France decides to starve Niger of all funding after coup d'état

Supporters of the Nigerien defence and security forces gather during a demonstration outside the national assembly in Niamey on July 27, 2023.— AFP

The French foreign ministry Saturday announced that France has suspended all development aid and budgetary support to Niger following a military coup against President Mohamed Bazoum.

In a statement, Paris urged for an immediate return to constitutional order in Niger and the reinstatement of democratically-elected President Bazoum.

Niger, with a population of around 26 million people and situated in the heart of the Sahel, is primarily a desert region and experiences one of the highest demographic growth rates globally.

According to data on the French Development Agency website, in 2021, the agency committed 97 million euros in aid to Niger, which is one of the world's poorest countries.

French President Emmanuel Macron, during his visit to Papua New Guinea on Friday, strongly condemned the coup, considering it a "dangerous" development for the region, and he demanded the release of President Bazoum, who has been confined to his official residence since Wednesday.

Niger is one of the last allies France has in the Sahel, a region plagued by instability, insecurity and jihadist attacks.

France ended its anti-jihadist operations and withdrew its forces from Mali earlier this year in response to demands from the Bamako junta leader.

The former colonial power has 1,500 troops in Niger who operate jointly with the Nigerien army.

The coup in Niamey is the third such event in the region since 2020, following the ascension of military rulers in Mali and Burkina Faso.