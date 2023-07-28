Fans furious as Niroshan Dickwella chosen Colombo Strikers' captain over Babar Azam

Babar Azam (left) and Niroshan Dickwella. — Twitter/@ColomboStrikers

Fans of Pakistani skipper Babar Azam turned puzzled and furious after the Colombo Strikers — a Lanka Premier League franchise — chose Sri Lankan cricketer Niroshan Dickwella as its captain for the upcoming season of the league.



Babar's admirers were unable to comprehend how a contemporary cricketer like him, who is known for his consistent performance in all cricket formats, was not chosen for captaincy.

Before the players' auction on June 11, the 28-year-old cricketer was directly purchased by the Colombo Strikers.

But, due to the Green Shirts' commitment to a three-match ODI series against Afghanistan in the second week of August, the batter may only be available partially for the LPL — a reason being attributed to Dickwella's spot as the captain in the team.

As soon as the news of the league's fourth edition taking place from July 30 to August 22 spread across social media, it stirred up a whirlwind of emotions among cricket enthusiasts, eagerly awaiting to witness his leadership in the tournament.

The decision, by Babar's fans, was not taken lightly owing to his vast experience and leadership qualities, after which social media was flooded with disappointment and frustration at the franchise's management.

One Twitter user Aneeta Sharman questioned why Babar Azam was not chosen to lead the team.

Another shared their disappointment at Dickwella's selection instead of Babar.

One fan mentioned how it was an insult for a big player like Babar not to be given the captaincy.

Adnan Sheikh, a Twitter user, wrote: "In my opinion babar should be considered as the captain."



A tweep, Shehzada Saleem, called the Colombo Strikers' decision "pathetic", suggesting Babar's selection as captain.

Moiz Ali, a Twitter user, urged the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) not to allow Babar Azam to play in the "third class" league.

"... he should be given rest instead of wasting his time in this. WC is ahead we need our players fit and healthy not only Babar but Naseem, Fakhar, Hussain as well. Plz don't give them NOC," he wrote.



