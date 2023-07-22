Bill Geddie dies of coronary factors: ‘The View’ producer was 68

Bill Geddie served as executive producer of 'The View' for 17 years

The family of Bill Geddie has announced that the legendary TV-news producer, who was responsible for many of Barbara Walters' most significant projects, including the well-known daytime show The View, has died at the age of 68 due to factors related to coronary issues.

“He was a big deal in TV, but at home he was an even ‘bigger than life’ husband and dad,” said Geddie’s family in a statement. “He had a genuine love for television and entertainment.”

For a period of 17 years, Bill Geddie collaborated with Barbara Walters as the executive producer of The View. Together, they created the show as a platform for women of different ages to discuss current events. However, his association with Walters extended beyond the program.

They were partners in BarWall Productions, an ABC News correspondent, for a quarter of a century. As the executive producer, writer, and director of the renowned Barbara Walters Specials and The 10 Most Fascinating People, Geddie played a pivotal role in the production of these programs. Following Walters' demise on December 30, 2022, at the age of 93, his connection with her came to an end.

Furthermore, Geddie served as a producer for ABC News' Good Morning America and even penned the script for the 1996 science fiction movie "Unforgettable," featuring Ray Liotta and Linda Fiorentino.

Born in San Antonio, Texas on July 17, 1955, Bill Geddie earned his degree in communications and film from the University of Texas at Austin in 1977. He commenced his career in the news industry by working as a floor cleaner at KOCO, an ABC-affiliated station.