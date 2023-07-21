'The Marvels' unveils second trailer with exciting team-up of superheroes

The Marvels, the highly anticipated 33rd film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), has fans buzzing with the release of its second trailer.
Preceded by a social media countdown, the trailer dropped tonight, following the first glimpse that premiered on Good Morning America in April.
The plot of The Marvels centers around Carol Danvers, also known as Captain Marvel, who has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and seeks revenge on the Supreme Intelligence.
However, unforeseen consequences lead her to shoulder the burden of a destabilized universe. Her journey takes her through an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, resulting in her powers becoming intertwined with those of two other superheroes, forming the formidable trio known as the Marvels.
Reprising her role as Captain Marvel, Brie Larson takes the lead in the upcoming film, which is set to hit theaters on November 10. Joining her are two other dynamic stars: Teyonah Parris, who portrays Monica Rambeau, a character introduced in the Disney+ series WandaVision, and Iman Vellani, known for her role as Kamala Khan in Ms. Marvel.
The first trailer hinted at the trio's reunion and their formation as a powerful team, all under the watchful eye of Samuel L. Jackson's iconic character, Nick Fury.
