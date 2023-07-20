Farewell to Anfield: Henderson's departure to Saudi club Al Ettifaq confirmed.- Twitter@JHenderson

Liverpool Football Club has reached a preliminary agreement to sell their esteemed captain, Jordan Henderson, to Saudi Arabian club Al-Ettifaq. The deal, which amounts to £12 million with potential additional payments, marks a significant shift for Henderson, who has been an integral part of Liverpool's success for over a decade.

Despite being present at Liverpool's training camp in Germany, Henderson did not participate in the team's recent friendly victory against Karlsruher, hinting at the ongoing negotiations surrounding his transfer. At 33 years old, the talented England midfielder still has two years left on his contract with Anfield, but he seems eager to embrace a new challenge in Saudi Arabia.

The move to Al-Ettifaq comes after Liverpool received a £40 million offer from Al-Ittihad for another key midfielder, Fabinho, just a week ago. While Henderson's transfer appears to be on track, the future of Fabinho at Liverpool remains uncertain as the club evaluates potential changes to its midfield lineup.

An intriguing aspect of Henderson's move is the recent appointment of former Liverpool captain, Steven Gerrard, as the manager of Al-Ettifaq. This reunites the two esteemed footballers, albeit in different roles, at their new club in Saudi Arabia.

Jordan Henderson's journey at Liverpool has been filled with remarkable achievements and numerous accolades. Joining the club in June 2011 from Sunderland for a fee of £20 million, he quickly established himself as a driving force in the team's midfield, exhibiting exceptional leadership qualities.

With an impressive 491 appearances for the Reds, Henderson has been a consistent performer, scoring 33 goals and providing 58 assists during his tenure. He was an instrumental figure in some of Liverpool's most memorable triumphs, including leading the team to victory in the UEFA Champions League in 2019, followed by successes in the UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup later the same year.

Under Henderson's captaincy, Liverpool achieved their long-awaited Premier League title in the 2019-20 season, ending the club's 30-year wait for the English top-flight championship. His tenure also saw the team lift the FA Cup in 2022 and the League Cup in 2012 and 2022, further solidifying his status as one of the club's most influential figures.

Henderson's departure from Liverpool marks the end of an era, leaving a void in the hearts of the club's fans. His commitment, leadership, and significant contributions have left an indelible mark on Liverpool's history, making him a beloved figure amongst supporters.