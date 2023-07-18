Heatwave alert: Record-high temperatures, wildfires fuel climate concerns

An image of a child running through a water fountain Cinecitta World park in Rome, Italy during the ongoing heatwave across Europe — AFP/Files

Europe is on high alert as it braces for another wave of scorching temperatures amidst an unrelenting heatwave and devastating wildfires that continue to ravage the Northern Hemisphere.

The severity of the situation has forced the evacuation of 1,200 children near a Greek seaside resort.

The European Space Agency has forecasted that the peak of the current heatwave will hit Italy's islands of Sicily and Sardinia, with temperatures expected to soar as high as 48 degrees Celsius (118 degrees Fahrenheit). This has raised concerns as it threatens to break the previous European temperature record.

Yannis Artopios, a spokesperson for the firefighters battling the wildfires near Athens, expressed their primary focus on protecting human life. Disturbing footage from public broadcaster ERT revealed the destruction of several homes in the affected areas.

Petteri Taalas, the Secretary-General of the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), highlighted the far-reaching impact of the extreme weather. He emphasized, "The extreme weather... is having a major impact on human health, ecosystems, economies, agriculture, energy, and water supplies. This underlines the increasing urgency of cutting greenhouse gas emissions as quickly and as deeply as possible."

The gravity of the situation becomes even more apparent when considering that June has already been declared the hottest on record worldwide, according to the EU weather monitoring service. July is poised to break records as well, exacerbating the already dire circumstances.

Even tourists, seeking respite from the heat, have found themselves overwhelmed. Colman Peavy, an American tourist in Rome, expressed his surprise, saying, "We're from Texas and it's really hot there, we thought we would escape the heat but it's even hotter here."

Meanwhile, in the United States, the National Weather Service warns that high temperatures will persist at least until Sunday, with overnight lows remaining dangerously elevated above 32 degrees Celsius (90 degrees Fahrenheit).

The impact of this heatwave extends beyond Europe, with Asia and the United States also grappling with record-breaking temperatures and extreme weather conditions. The urgency to address climate change and reduce greenhouse gas emissions is paramount, as emphasized by Petteri Taalas.

In the face of these unprecedented challenges, global leaders must take decisive action. The consequences of inaction are becoming increasingly evident, and the need for collective responsibility and effective measures to combat climate change has never been more critical.