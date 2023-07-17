Khloe Kardashian breaks silence on Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods reunion

Khloe Kardashian responds to her sister's reunion with Jordyn Woods, who caused her breakup with Tristan Thompson in 2019

After Kylie Jenner's unexpected reconciliation with former best friend Jordyn Woods on Sunday, Khloe Kardashian shared a series of cryptic messages.

The reality TV star was deeply hurt by Jordyn's betrayal in February 2019, when she kissed Tristan Thompson, Khloe's baby daddy, at a party, leading to their breakup. Khloe is now struggling to come to terms with the surprising turn of events.

Following the unexpected reunion, Khloe took to Instagram to share a series of quotes, one of them read: “Never blame anyone in your life. The good people give you happiness. The bad people give you experience. The worst people give you a lesson…”

“The best people give you memories.”

The next note read: “It takes grace to remain kind in cruel situations.”

The last of the meaningful messages, a quote by Doe Zantamata, read: “It's easy to judge. It's more difficult to understand. Understanding requires compassion, patience and a willingness to believe that good hearts sometimes choose poor methods…”

“Through judging, we separate. Through understanding, we grow.”

Back in 2019, Jordyn admitted to kissing Trystan in a controversial interview with Jada Pinkett Smith on the Red Table Talk.

She also said that she had apologized to Khloe over the phone. Khloe responded to her claim on social media, saying: “Why are you lying @jordynwoods?? If you're going to try and save yourself by going public, INSTEAD OF CALLING ME PRIVATELY TO APOLOGIZE FIRST, at least be HONEST about your story. BTW, You ARE the reason my family broke up!”