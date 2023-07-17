Prince Harry calling Prince William to look for 'Plan B'

Prince Harry is reaching out to his elder brother, Prince William.
The Duke of Sussex is looking for ways to get back his finances as regrets his decision of leaving the Royals behind.
"Harry is starting to wonder if they made the right decision leaving England. He's even suggested to Meghan that they return to London and the Royal Family," a source tells Mirror.
Meanwhile, another source tells In Touch: "Harry needs a Plan B," before adding: "William didn't quite know what to say." They noted that King Charles told Harry he would "think about his offer".
This comes as Harry and Meghan Markle lose their multi-million dollar deal with Spotify.
