Henry Searle makes British tennis history with Wimbledon Boys' Championship win

Britain´s Henry Searle returns the ball to Bolivia´s Juan Carlos Prado Angelo during their boys´ singles tennis match on the seventh day of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 9, 2023.—AFP

Prepare to remember the name Henry Searle as he etches his place in British tennis history at Wimbledon. The 17-year-old from Wolverhampton accomplished a significant feat by becoming the first British player to win the boys' event since Stanley Matthews Jr in 1962. Searle demonstrated remarkable skill and composure as he defeated Yaroslav Demin of Russia with a scoreline of 6-4, 6-4.

Thriving in the electrifying atmosphere of a packed No 1 Court, Searle delivered an outstanding performance, unleashing nine aces and 22 winners en route to a well-deserved victory that took 1 hour and 24 minutes. Notably, he achieved the title without dropping a single set, joining the prestigious list of past winners that includes tennis legends such as Roger Federer, Björn Borg, Stefan Edberg, and Pat Cash, all of whom later went on to win the men's singles title.

Expressing his joy, Searle shared, "It's a pretty special feeling. It's not something that will come along too often, so I'm going to savour it. Being out on this court today was amazing." Overcoming a breakdown, he rallied back to win the first set, and an early break in the second set proved to be the deciding factor, as Searle clinched victory on his first match point when Demin's return landed just long.

As Searle sets his sights on a professional career, expectations for his future achievements are undoubtedly high. However, he approaches his journey with a wise and grounded mindset, stating, "I'll definitely try to prepare myself for it. I'll continue to work hard, and we'll see what happens."

In other Wimbledon events, British players Hannah Klugman and Isabelle Lacy couldn't replicate Searle's success in the girls' doubles final, falling short with a 6-4, 7-5 defeat to the pairing of Alena Kovackova and Laura Samsonova. Despite a valiant effort that saw them recover from a 5-2 deficit to level the second set at 5-5, the British duo couldn't maintain their momentum, allowing the Czech team to secure the title. The girls' singles title went to American player Clervie Ngounoue, who claimed her first junior grand slam title with an impressive 6-2, 6-2 victory over Czech player Nikola Bartunkova.

Meanwhile, wheelchair tennis player Alfie Hewett's quest for his first Wimbledon singles title remains unfulfilled as he faced defeat in the final for the third consecutive year, succumbing to a 6-4, 6-2 loss against 17-year-old Tokito Oda of Japan. However, there was a silver lining for Britain as Mark Ceban emerged triumphant in the boys' under-14 category, defeating Svit Suljic with a score of 7-6 (5), 6-3. On the other hand, Hollie Smart couldn't secure victory in the girls' under-14s, succumbing to a convincing 6-3, 6-1 defeat against Luna Vujovic.