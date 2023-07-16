Wimbledon Champion Marketa Vondrousova to get commemorative tattoo

Czech Republic´s Marketa Vondrousova speaks during a press conference in the Media Theatre in the Broadcast Centre after winning the women´s singles final tennis match against Tunisia´s Ons Jabeur on the thirteenth day of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 15, 2023.—AFP

Marketa Vondrousova, the recently crowned Wimbledon champion known for her extensive tattoo collection, is preparing to get a special commemorative tattoo following her historic victory.

Despite already adorning her body with numerous tattoos, the 24-year-old Czech player believes there is still room for more. In a unique gesture, Vondrousova's coach, Jan Hernych, had promised to get a tattoo if she won a Grand Slam title. Now, true to their agreement, Vondrousova plans to accompany Hernych to a tattoo parlour to mark her place in tennis history.

Vondrousova considers tattoos as forms of art and takes pride in displaying various inked designs on her arms and legs. Among her current tattoos are meaningful phrases like 'No rain, no flowers' and 'It's OK,' accompanied by symbols such as a heart, a tulip, and the number 13. While the specific design for their new tattoos has not been determined yet, Vondrousova playfully suggested the possibility of choosing matching designs for herself and Hernych.

Reflecting on Hernych's promise, Vondrousova expressed her hope that he would follow through with his commitment. With a smile on her face after defeating Tunisia's Ons Jabeur in the singles final, she jokingly said, "I think I'll choose for him. Maybe we'll get the same one." Winning Wimbledon not only solidified Vondrousova's place in tennis history but also propelled her into the top 10 rankings worldwide.