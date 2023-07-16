California's abducted woman freed after 8 months in Mexican captivity

Monica De Leon went missing November 29, 2022 in Mexico. Facebook

A California woman who was kidnapped in Mexico last year, has been released by her captors after nearly eight months in captivity.

Monica De Leon Barba, a resident of San Mateo, California, was abducted on November 29, 2022, while walking her dog home from work in Tepatitlán, Jalisco, a city in western Mexico. She had relocated to Mexico for a job opportunity in photography. Her family and friends had tirelessly sought answers and prayed for her safe return during the long and agonising months of her captivity.

The FBI announced the joyful news on Saturday, confirming that Monica is now safe and on her way back to the United States. The circumstances surrounding her release remain a mystery, and authorities are diligently working to identify the individuals responsible for her abduction.



Robert Tripp, the special agent in charge of the FBI's San Francisco Field Office, expressed profound relief and joy at Monica's safe return. He said, "Our relief and joy at the safe return of Monica is profound. The FBI investigation is far from over, but we can now work this case knowing an innocent victim is reunited with her family."



The authorities have not made any arrests thus far, and they are actively collaborating with Mexican law enforcement to identify the suspects involved in Monica's kidnapping. The motive behind her abduction remains unclear at this stage.

Mexico has faced significant challenges related to organised crime and kidnapping incidents. The country's high kidnapping rates have been attributed to the activities of Mexican criminal enterprises. However, it is important to note that Mexico is a vast and diverse country, and many regions are safe for residents and visitors alike.

Monica's safe release brings hope and relief to her loved ones and highlights the importance of international cooperation in addressing such crimes. The investigation into her kidnapping continues, and authorities are determined to bring the perpetrators to justice.