Video: Biden draws flak for ‘strange’ attempt to make young girl laugh

The interaction took place at the Helsinki Airport where President Biden met embassy staff and their families. — Fox News/Screengrab

US President Joe Biden’s attempt to make young girl laugh drew the ire of social media users including his political opponents who dubbed his act as “strange”.



Biden’s interaction with young girl took place at the Helsinki Airport where he greeted embassy staff and their families before boarding Air-Force One, reported Fox News.

In the viral clip, President Biden can be seen interacting with a mother while trying to make her young daughter laugh by pretending to bite her and placing his mouth on her shoulder.

President also apparently tried to sniff the girl’s hair, whilst some claim he tried to kiss the girl’s cheek.



Social media users criticised the president over his interaction which apparently frightened the young girl.

Rep Matt Gaetz described interaction “quite strange”.

Donald Trump Jr tweeted: “Biden should be in a nursing home, not leading the free world.”

Republican operative Greg Price said that Biden is "now confusing babies with ice cream cones".

"Biden is creepy AF. Why would anyone put their mouth on another person's child like this? This is peak, disgusting pedo behavior," political comedian Tim Young noted in a tweet.

"Keep your kids away from Joe Biden. Gross," Young added in a video about the incident.

"This has got to be Biden's creepiest moment yet with a child," Caleb Hull, a conservative operative, said of the footage. "All Biden has to do is not do this and he can't," he added in a tweet.



