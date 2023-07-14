Harry's wife accused of buying 'Princess Meghan' web domain before engagement

Meghan Markle has been accused of buying web domain "http://PrincessMeghan.com" way before she and Harry were even engaged.

The Duchess of Sussex continues to be the target of incessant criticism online more than three years after she and her husband Harry stepped down from their royal duties.

It was also claimed that the former US allegedly registered "http://SussexRoyal.com" less than a year after their wedding.

The claims that she bought the domains could not be verified independently

Her critics believe Meghan's activities showed an early intent to leave the UK.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle got married in 2018 and they were gifted the titles of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex by late Queen Elizabeth.

Her naysayers believe that Meghan was sure that they will get the titles after their marriage.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped down from their royal duties in 2020 and moved to Canada with their son Archie.

A few months letter, the couple traveled to the US and are now settled in California.

They welcomed their second child, daughter Lilibet, in California in 2021.