Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have ‘gone a little too far’: ‘Career is done for’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are allegedly starting to come to terms with the fact that they’ve “gone a bit too far” with their royal attacks.

Insights into real reason behind the Sussexes’ overwhelming silence, publicly, has been referenced by royal biographer Tom Bower.

He dished over everything during a candid interview with OK! Magazine.

There, the author of the Rebel King admitted that Meghan Markle’s post-royal career is ‘starting to dwindle’ because they’ve come to accept the fact that they’ve “probably gone too far” with everything.

“All she’s got is the baggage of the Oprah Winfrey interview and her damnation of the royal family in various successive interviews,” Mr Bower was even quoted saying.

“That’s why she’s been so quiet the whole year. She knows they’ve probably gone too far, and she doesn’t know how to get out of it now,” he also admitted.

Before concluding though, Mr Bower posed a question about the couple’s future and even went as far as to ask, “What is fascinating is how will it end? What will the climax be?”