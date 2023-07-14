FIFA offers 20,000 complimentary tickets for Women's World Cup in New Zealand

FIFA has announced that it will provide 20,000 free tickets for Women's World Cup games taking place in Auckland, Hamilton, Wellington, and Dunedin. This decision comes as a response to concerns regarding the slow pace of ticket sales in New Zealand.
While co-hosts Australia have already secured the majority of the 1 million tickets sold so far, their team, the 'Matildas,' being considered strong contenders for the title, New Zealand has experienced slower sales due to soccer having a lower profile in the country. Additionally, the New Zealand national team, the 'Football Ferns,' has not yet won a match in their five previous World Cup appearances.
Sarai Bareman, FIFA's chief women's football officer, acknowledged the challenges of attracting fans to soccer stadiums in New Zealand due to the sport's lesser prominence. To encourage attendance, Xero, the official partner of this year's event, is also offering an additional 5,000 complimentary tickets for matches held in New Zealand's four host cities.
Former New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has also taken to social media to generate interest in the tournament. In an Instagram post, she expressed her excitement about hosting such a significant event and encouraged both amateur enthusiasts and experts to take advantage of the available tickets and join in the excitement.
New Zealand's Women's World Cup campaign will commence with a match against former champions Norway in Auckland on July 20. The provision of complimentary tickets aims to boost attendance, create a vibrant atmosphere in the stadiums, and showcase the talent and passion of women's football on a global stage. With the offer of free tickets, more fans will have the opportunity to witness the thrilling matches and support women's football in New Zealand.
