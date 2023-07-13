VIDEO: Ronaldo wins hearts by greeting fans with 'Salam Alaikum'

Al-Nassr's forward Cristiano Ronaldo greeting fans. — Instagram/@alnassr

Famed Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo, who is currently playing for Saudi club Al-Nassr, is loved by his fans globally but his recent gesture has won him the admiration of his Muslim supporters.

In a heartwarming gesture that gained a lot of attraction, Ronaldo extended a warm greeting to his supporters by offering his salutations with the phrase "Salam Alaikum".

The video was posted on Al-Nassr's official account on Instagram in which he could be seen at the club’s training camp in Portugal. The post read, “Here he is! Salam Alaikum from the best, joining his club’s camp.”



The athlete's gesture was praised by the fans widely as it shows how he is willing to engage with the Muslim culture when greeting his fans.



Through this simple act, Ronaldo has displayed respect and appreciation for the Saudi community. Muslims around the world greet each other with “Salam Alaikum" which means "peace be upon you".

The recent video has garnered traction on social media platforms with thousands of comments, likes and shares with many praising how the player has inspired others through this simple act.

Earlier, Ronaldo also celebrated one of his goals by doing a Sajdah — which the Muslim footballers perform after scoring.

The star footballer took a low bow to the ground, surrounded by his Al-Nassr teammates as they all cheered along with the fans in the stadium.

Ronaldo joined Saudi Arabia’s Al-Nassr last year.