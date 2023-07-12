 
Wednesday July 12, 2023
Weather update: Pakistan to receive 'more monsoon rains' from July 13 to 17

Heavy rain may cause urban flooding in low lying areas in upper and central Punjab including Islamabad

By Web Desk
July 12, 2023
Motorists at Murree Road during heavy rainfall of the pre-monsoon spell in Islamabad on July 3, 2023. — Online

The Pakistan Meteorological Department's (PMD) forecast Wednesday indicated more monsoon rains from July 13 to 17, with occasional gaps.

According to the Met Office, monsoon currents from the Arabian Sea are likely to penetrate the country's upper and central parts from the evening of July 12, which are likely to intensify on July 14.

It added that a westerly wave is expected to enter the upper parts on July 14's evening or night.

The Met department mentioned that rain alongside wind and thundershower (with few heavy falls) is expected in Kashmir's Neelum valley, Muzaffarabad, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, Mirpur, as well as other cities including Murree, Galliyat, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jehlum, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Kasur and Okara from July 12's evening and/or night) to July 17, with occasional gaps.

Meanwhile, similar weather pattern is also expected in Gilgit Baltistan's Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche, Shigar districts, as well as other cities including Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Haripur, Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi, Nowshera, Kurram, Lakki Marwat, Kohat, Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu, Karak, Waziristan, Mianwali, Khusab, Sargodha, Hafizabad, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, Jhang and Toba Tek Singh from July 13's evening and/or night to July 17 with occasional gaps.

The Met Office has also shared a forecast of rain with wind and thundershower in Barkhan, Loralai, Kalat, Khuzdar, Zhob, Lasbella, Awaran, Musakhel, Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Multan, Bhakkar, Layyah, Kot Addu, Sukkur, Jacobabad, Nagarparkar, Tharparkar, Umerkot, Sanghar and Mirpur Khas from the evening and/or night of July 14 to 16.

The PMD has advised all concerned authorities to remain ALERT and take necessary precautionary measures during the forecast period.

Possible impacts and advises

  • Heavy rain may cause urban flooding in low lying areas of Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Gujranwala, Lahore from July 14 to 17 and may trigger landslides in the vulnerable areas of Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan and hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the period.
  • Farmers are advised to manage their activities keeping in view the weather forecast.
  • Tourists and travellers are advised to remain extra cautious to avoid any untoward situation during the wet spell.
  • Dust storm/wind-thunderstorm may damage loose structures like electric poles, solar panels.
  • General public is advised to stay at safe places during wind-storm/heavy rains.