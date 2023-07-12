Motorists at Murree Road during heavy rainfall of the pre-monsoon spell in Islamabad on July 3, 2023. — Online

The Pakistan Meteorological Department's (PMD) forecast Wednesday indicated more monsoon rains from July 13 to 17, with occasional gaps.

According to the Met Office, monsoon currents from the Arabian Sea are likely to penetrate the country's upper and central parts from the evening of July 12, which are likely to intensify on July 14.

It added that a westerly wave is expected to enter the upper parts on July 14's evening or night.

The Met department mentioned that rain alongside wind and thundershower (with few heavy falls) is expected in Kashmir's Neelum valley, Muzaffarabad, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, Mirpur, as well as other cities including Murree, Galliyat, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jehlum, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Kasur and Okara from July 12's evening and/or night) to July 17, with occasional gaps.

Meanwhile, similar weather pattern is also expected in Gilgit Baltistan's Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche, Shigar districts, as well as other cities including Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Haripur, Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi, Nowshera, Kurram, Lakki Marwat, Kohat, Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu, Karak, Waziristan, Mianwali, Khusab, Sargodha, Hafizabad, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, Jhang and Toba Tek Singh from July 13's evening and/or night to July 17 with occasional gaps.

The Met Office has also shared a forecast of rain with wind and thundershower in Barkhan, Loralai, Kalat, Khuzdar, Zhob, Lasbella, Awaran, Musakhel, Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Multan, Bhakkar, Layyah, Kot Addu, Sukkur, Jacobabad, Nagarparkar, Tharparkar, Umerkot, Sanghar and Mirpur Khas from the evening and/or night of July 14 to 16.

The PMD has advised all concerned authorities to remain ALERT and take necessary precautionary measures during the forecast period.

Possible impacts and advises