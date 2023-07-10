King Charles gives Joe Biden royal welcome at Windsor Castle

Britain’s King Charles gave US President Joe Biden a royal welcome at Windsor Castle as they held meeting for the first time since Biden missed coronation.



King Charles and Biden discussed climate change and enjoyed tea at Windsor Castle as the British monarch rolled out the red carpet for him.

Biden flew in his Marine One helicopter from Downing Street in central London to Windsor Castle, touching down for a ceremonial welcome from a band of red-jacketed Welsh Guards.

It was Biden's first meeting with King Charles since he was officially crowned king in May. The US president did not attend the coronation but was represented by his wife, First Lady Jill Biden.

Later, royal expert Richard Palmer shared a video of King Charles greeting the US President at Windsor.



