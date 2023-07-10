Can you guess price tags on Aqsa Afridi's gorgeous wedding dresses?

A collage of Aqsa Afridi in her wedding dresses. — Instagram/Twitter

Aqsa Afridi, who is cricket superstar Shahid Afridi's eldest daughter, recently got married in a lavish ceremony for her rukhsati — an event when the bride officially moves to her husband's house.



Afridi shared some of the pictures on his Instagram and he wrote a heartfelt note for his daughter as she begins a new journey in her life.

While Aqsa's face was hidden in all of the pictures due to privacy concerns, she wore a stunning heavily embroidered red lehnga with golden embroidery complimented by diamontes, which managed to catch netizens' attention.

Many wondered how much would the lavish outfit have cost and Geo.tv reached out to the designer to know the price of the dress.



The apparel was from the bridal collection of Republic Womens Wear by Sana Sikander Khan and it cost around Rs750,000 as per the price tag provided by the brand.

Meanwhile, Karachi-based makeup artist Furqan Sheikh shared a video of Aqsa on the day of her valima reception, where the newlywed was seen in an elegant long bridal gown.



The grey-blue gown touching the ground was also from the same designer as the wedding dress, and it cost Rs850,000.



Aqsa tied the knot to Naseer Nasir in a private and intimate Nikah ceremony last year in December.

