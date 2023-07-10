Arshad Warsi reveals how he felt meeting Jaya Bachchan for his debut film

Arshad Warsi admits being nervous on meeting Jaya Bachchan for the first time

Arshad Warsi recalled his first meeting with the veteran Jaya Bachchan.

Arshad revealed that he first met her for his debut film, and he was extremely nervous about it.

He recalled, while talking to Humans of Bombay, that director Joy Augustine offered the Munna Bhai MBBS actor that he was making for Amitabh Bachchan’s production company.

The director had asked the actor to send his pictures to the production.

Arshad told him: ‘Dude I can’t act, don’t do this to me!’ You meet people who come here to do a film and they don’t make it, and everyone knows that!”

“It’s like they are out on the streets and people go ‘Poor guy came from his village to become a hero, he couldn’t. Look at him now travelling in a bus.’ I didn’t want to be that guy!”

The Jolly LLB actor then received a call from Jaya asking him to meet her.

Arshad expressed his feeling. He said: “I thought she is going to fire me! I thought, ‘Hmm Jaya Bachchan, let’s get fired by her, why not, Amitabh Bachchan ki biwi hai! Inke muh se do-chaar gaaliya achchi lagegi, it will be a story in my life.”

“So I went thinking I will be fired, but she kept asking me do I speak Hindi, and I kept replying yes I do, in English, I was so nervous. Then she said, ‘You are doing the film.’ I died! I said ab khatam.”

Arshad Warsi also shared that he asked Jaya Bachchan what made her choose him for the film. She replied, saying that of the 36 pictures he sent, they all had different expressions, reported News 18.